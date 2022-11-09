Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans After Team Dinner in Adelaide | WATCH

Team India arrived in Adelaide on Monday ahead of their blockbuster semi-final clash against England in the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co took some time out from training and unwound with a team dinner. Star India batter Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans as he stepped out of the restaurant after dinner. In a video, that has now gone viral, fans can be seen surrounding the star batter in their attempt to take selfies with him. Security personnel had to escort Kohli into the bus.

Advertisement

Social media users were relieved that the team is taking some time off before the high-pressure match against England. The 34-year-old will be the key player for India against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli’s prowess in Australian conditions, particularly in Adelaide, is well known. The former India captain has smashed 907 runs in 14 international innings at the Adelaide Oval in all formats. Kohli has a mind-boggling average of 75.58 at this venue. In fact, he starred with the bat in India’s last game at Adelaide Oval. Kohli produced a Player of the Match performance in India’s win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. The team management will be hoping for Kohli to score heavily in the semi-final as well.

The Men in Blue finished on top of the points table in their group after a clinical performance in the Super 12 stage. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in the form of their lives. Moreover, KL Rahul is back among the runs.

The Indian bowling attack has also put up an excellent show with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami looking in a good rhythm.

The team, however, will have to take a tough decision regarding its choice of finisher and wicketkeeper ahead of the knockout game. It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma will bring in Dinesh Karthik or persist with Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.

Advertisement

The short square boundaries at the Adelaide Oval might tilt the scales in favour of Rishabh Pant. Moreover, the wicketkeeper-batter also has an impressive track record in Australian conditions. Both England and India have genuine match-winners and the game promises to be an engrossing affair.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here