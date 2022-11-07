Virat Kohli Named ICC Men's Player of the Month For October; Nida Dar Wins in Women's Category

Team India batting maverick Virat Kohli was named Men’s Player of the Month by the International Cricket Council on Monday. Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 246 runs in 5 matches which includes three half-centuries. He is the leading-run getter in the tournament so far.

India have entered the semifinal of the T20 WC and are looking to bring the trophy back which they won during the inaugural edition in 2007. Kohli, who recently turned 34, is all inspired to help his team clinch the coveted title.

In October, Kohli played one of the best innings of his career as he smashed a match-winning 82* against Pakistan in India’s opening match of the Super 12 stage. The 34-year-old followed it up with another half-century against Netherlands.

He recently overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 WC history. The former India skipper scripted the record during the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove back in the Asia Cup and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa. Kohli has always loved scoring in Australia and he continues the trend in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he returned to his best version with 50-plus scores against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Nida Dar was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for her sensational form in their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

Both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered at icc-cricket.com.

After becoming the Player of the month, Kohli paid tribute to the other nominees and his teammates for their support.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me. I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," Kohli said.

On winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October, Dar commented: “It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women’s Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game. I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute in my team winning as much as I can."

