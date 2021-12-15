Virat Kohli on Alleged Rift With Rohit Sharma: 'I Am Tired of Clarifying Now, There's No Problem Between Us'

India Test captain Virat Kohli has quashed the rumours of his alleged rift with teammate Rohit Sharma. There were speculations that all is not well between two of India’s biggest cricket stars after reports emerged of Kohli allegedly informing BCCI of his decision to skip ODI series in South Africa days after Rohit replaced him as captain of the limited-overs teams (ODI and T20Is).

While addressing the media prior to his departure for the South Africa tour, Kohli said, “I have been saying this for the past two years and now I am tired pof of clarifying this. There’s no problem between me and Rohit."

Kohli also said that now since he’s no longer captain in the white-ball formats, his role as a senior will continue to be to push the team forward and that captain Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid have his full support.

Advertisement

>Also Read: ‘I am Available for Selection,’ Says Virat Kohli

“Responsibility is to push the team in the forward direction. Rohit is a very able captain, tactically sound as we have seen when he has captained in the past. I will be their to support them 100 per cent going forward in T20Is and ODIs," Kohli said.

While denying the rumours of the rift, Kohli did claim that there was no prior communication with him regarding his removal as ODI captain and that he was informed about the decision one-and-a-half-hour before the Test team selection.

>Highlights: Kohli on SA ODI Availability And His Role as Senior Pro

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication," Kohli said.

India will tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs starting December 26.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here