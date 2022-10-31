Virat Kohli on Cusp of Breaking Mahela Jayawardene Massive Record After Completing 1000 runs in T20 World Cup

South Africa handed India their first defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Proteas trounced the Rohit Sharma-led side by five wickets in Perth. The Indian side made a valiant effort to defend a paltry 133-run total. The South Africans struggled with the bat as well and could only reach the target in the penultimate ball of the match. Despite the defeat, there was something to cheer for the Indian fans as star man Virat Kohli breached yet another milestone. Virat became the only Indian batter to score 1000 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup history.

India elected to bat first on a green Perth pitch. The decision immediately seemed to backfire as Rohit and his men found themselves five down with just 49 runs on the board. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma perished without making much of an impact.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The in-form Virat Kohli looked threatening as he started off with a couple of boundaries. However, he too returned to the hut after skying one from Lungi Ngidi. Nevertheless, the 12 runs knock was enough for India’s talismanic batter to complete 1000 runs at ICC T20 World Cups. ICC shared Kohli’s tremendous feat on their official Twitter handle.

Kohli has amassed 1001 runs in 24 T20 World Cup matches at an astonishing average of 83.41. Kohli has the knack for turning the gear a notch higher when it comes to big games. He has smashed twelve half-centuries in the process and his mercurial 89-run knock against Pakistan in this edition’s opener is his highest score in the world cups. Kohli is only the second player to breach the 1000-run mark after Sri Lanka’s veteran batter Mahela Jayawardene.

Advertisement

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2022: Kuldeep Sen Gets Maiden Call-up in Shikhar Dhawan-led ODI Squad, Hardik Pandya to Captain in T20Is

Kohli would be eyeing ICC Hall of Famer Jayawardena’s record as the most prolific run-scorer across T20 World Cups when India take on South Africa.

While the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer has 1,016 runs from 31 matches in T20 World Cups.

On the day, Kohli couldn’t replicate the heroics that he displayed against Pakistan. India’s reliable No.4, Suryakumar Yadav took up the mantle and rescued the Indian innings. He batted brilliantly and held one end up, while the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Suryakumar scored more runs and hit more boundaries than all the other Indian batters combined. His 68 runs were scored at an impressive strike rate of 170 and proved to be essential for India to reach a respectable score of 133/9.

Advertisement

Indian pacers were also on the money and gave a tough time to the Proteas batters. South Africa, struggled against the new ball as Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami gave them early blows. Virat Kohli led the charge and kept sledging the South African batters.

Advertisement

Senior batters Aiden Markram and David Miller took their time, and as the game progressed, they cashed in and helped their team cross the finish line on the penultimate ball of the innings. With this crucial win, the Tenda Bavuma-led side moved to the top of the Group 2 points table and bolstered their chances of securing their place in the semi-finals of the coveted tournament.

Team India will now be up against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma and his men will look to leave this defeat behind and bounce back against the Bangla Tigers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here