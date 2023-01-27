Virat Kohli Plans His Dream Home In Alibaug That Will Have Wellness Spa, Community At Large | WATCH

It seems Virat Kohli is all set to build his dream home in Alibaug. One of his Instagram reels titled ‘caught in the act’ indicates the same where he can be seen explaining his requirements to the proposed builder in what could be a promotional video.

“Had a great time discussing the aesthetics of my new home with Aditya who is building a truly incredible residential community, Avas Living in Alibaugh. With an amazing pool deck, calming interiors and expansive rooms, this villa is everything I want it to be and cannot wait to spend time there with my family!"

“As you know we had many discussions, I do have a vision for my home. And I have full faith in you to make it come true," Kohli can be heard saying the video which was posted on his Instagram account.

“The person who seems to be heading the project replies: “Thanks Virat we will try our best to achieve your needs and look to make you a spectacular home that you and your family will enjoy for decades and generations to come."

The video ends with Kohli saying watch the story unfold as we design “our dream home for my family."

Earlier Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport. The duo was invited to KL Rahul’s wedding in Khandala, but the likes of Kohli and Dhoni had to miss out due to their busy schedules.

It was reported that Kohli and Anushka gifted them a brand-new BMW.

After wrapping up a 3-0 ODI series sweep of New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, the few members of the Indian cricket team have headed home as they have been rested from the T20I series that starts from Friday against the same opponent. While Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy duties in T20Is, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be taking a short break before gearing up for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled for the next month.

Kohli has been in terrific form since the Asia Cup last year, at least in limited-overs cricket. However, in Tests, he’s yet to return to his old self having scored just 45 runs during the two-match series in Bangladesh in December.

