Virat Kohli Poses with Adelaide Women's Hockey Team At Airport | See Photo

Rohit Sharma and Co crashed out of the T20 World Cup on November 10 after suffering a humiliating defeat in the semi-final against England. However, the scintillating form of Virat Kohli in the tournament is one of the few positives for Team India. In addition to his exploits with the bat, ‘King Kohli’ is known for his humble personality and for being very approachable. What makes Kohli truly great is his bond with his legion of fans.

After India’s exit from the T20 World Cup, Kohli was spotted meeting the Adelaide women’s hockey team at an airport. A heart-warming picture of Kohli with the players of the Adelaide women’s hockey team has gone viral on Twitter.

In the picture, Kohli can be seen happily posing with the players of Adelaide women’s hockey at an airport.

Fans have commented on the Tweet and appreciated Kohli’s gesture. Several fans have noted that Kohli is smiling even after a devastating defeat. One fan wrote, “The pain behind this fake smile is visible. You haven’t disappointed your fans. They love you and will always be there for you King."

Another fan opined that while Kohli contributed with the bat, other players did not step up.

India looked completely listless in the high-stake semi-final against England. While batting first, Indian openers batted very cautiously. India could only manage to put up 38/1 in the first six overs. After KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav departed, Virat Kohli steadied the ship alongside Hardik Pandya. In fact, it was Pandya’s whirlwind knock of 63 off 33 balls that propelled India to a respectable total of 168. It looked like India had posted enough runs on the board on a sluggish pitch.

However, England’s openers had other ideas. England captain Jos Butler and Alex Hales smashed the hapless Indian bowlers all around the park. The prolific duo stayed unbeaten and guided England to a memorable win against a highly vaunted Indian side. Alex Hales got the Man of the match award for his blistering knock of 86 off 47 balls.

The finals of the T20 World Cup will be played between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

