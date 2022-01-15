Virat Kohli Quits as Test Captain: King Kohli’s Exceptional Record as Skipper

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India’s test team after seven years in the position. Kohli led the team for 68 matches and won 40 of them, making him India’s most successful Test captain. He made his decision Saturday in the wake of India losing a test series in South Africa 2-1. “I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do," Kohli said in a post on Twitter. “I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team." The BCCI thanked Kohli for his “admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights."

Virat Kohli Quits As Test Captain, Says Everything Has to Come to a Halt at Some Stage

>Here’s a look at his Test Captaincy record:

In the 68 matches that he led, Kohli managed 40 wins, losing 17 and drawing 11 matches. That’s a win percentage of 58.82, the best for an Indian skipper. The second best is 45, which came under MS Dhoni. Under Dhoni, India played 60 Tests and he led the team to 27 wins, 18 losses and 15 draws. Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who lead India in 49 Tests claiming 21 victories, had a win percentage of 42.85. His win percentage puts him as the 3rd most successful captain, only behind Steve Smith & Ricky Ponting.

Kohli relinquishes the captaincy as the player with the most matches as India captain and also the captain with the most wins for the team in the longest format. He is also the player with the most centuries as India captain and has the most Test double centuries of any captain. He is also the first Asian captain to secure Test match wins in England, Australia & South Africa

>Virat Kohli Steps Down From Test Captaincy: How the King Was Dethroned-A Timeline

As a captain, Kohli made 5864 runs at an average of 54.80 with 20 100s to his name 68 Tests. Kohli needed just one century to surpass Ponting as the captain with the most centuries in Test cricket and just one win to surpass Steve Waugh as the second most successful captain in terms of wins. India never lost a home Test series under Kohli winning 11 out of 11 series. When Kohli took over as captain, India were 7th and took India to the No,1 rankings.

