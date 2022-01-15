Virat Kohli Quits As Test Captain Full Statement: Thanks MS Dhoni for Believing in Him

Virat Kohli shocked the cricket fraternity on Friday announcing that he is stepping down as India’s Test captain, thus ending Kohli’s tenure as India’s skipper for seven years across formats. He had in 2021 announced that he was stepping away from T20 captaincy, before being stripped off the ODI captaincy by BCCI ahead of the South Africa tour.

Kohli’s decision comes a day after India lost the 3-match Test series against South Africa 1-2, losing the final Test at Cape Town by seven wickets. Kohli thanked the BCCI for its support in his statement alongside former India coach head Ravi Shastri and former skipper Ms Dhoni. However, Kohli did not mention the names of Anik Kumble, former India coach when Kohli first took over the captaincy and the current India head coach, Rahul Dravid.

>Didn’t See That Coming: Twitterati in Shock After Virat Kohli Relinquishes Test Captaincy

Advertisement

Here is his full statement:

“It has been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some down along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

>Virat Kohli Steps Down From Test Captaincy

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly, to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here