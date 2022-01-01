Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Celebrate New Year With All Team Members in South Africa - See Pics

The world welcomes the year 2022 with open arms. The last couple of years has been extremely tough for people around the globe. Surviving the Covid-19 pandemic was always challenging and the battle hasn’t ended yet. However, it’s time to cherish the moment when we usher into a new year of this decade.

New Year wishes are pouring in on social media on the first day of 2022. People from different walks of life are coming forward to greet their near and dear ones. Meanwhile, the players of Team India also had a blast on the eve of 31st December. They recently scripted history in South Africa, becoming the first Asian team to defeat the Proteas in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led won the Boxing Day Test by 113 runs.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture on Twitter where the entire Indian contingent could be seen having leisure time. “New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear," wrote the bowler on Twitter.

Pacer Mohammad Shami also took to his official account and share the same picture with a captain that read, “May the New Year bring you more happiness, success, love and blessings! Happy new year 2022."

Other people from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and wished their fans a very happy new year. Here are the reactions:

We at Cricketnext, wish all our readers a very happy and safe new year ahead!

