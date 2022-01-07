Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Should’ve Sent Instructions On Field: Danish Kaneria on Johannesburg Loss

As the Test series is levelled, the third and the deciding Test match between India and South Africa is slated to begin on January 11.

South Africa made a striking comeback in the second Test to defeat India handsomely by seven wickets in Johannesburg on Thursday. The three-match series is now levelled, making for an intriguing decider. While reviewing India’s loss in the second Test, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, on his YouTube channel, said that skipper Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid should have been involved in “behind the scenes" on Day 4.

According to Kaneria, when team India was on the backfoot, they should have made South Africa work hard for every run. Unfortunately, it did not happen, and the Proteas scored the runs easily, he added. The former Pakistan cricketer was neither impressed with the bowling attack nor the changes made by stand-in captain KL Rahul.

Kaneria stated that one cannot criticise Rahul too much as he was leading the team for the first time. However, the former cricketer wished that the think tank of the team – Kohli and Dravid – should have sent instructions on the field regarding the bowling changes and bowling areas.

Kaneria reckoned the second Test win would boost the morale of the hosts ahead of the third and final game. In the video, he has also predicted that India would falter once again if the team’s bowling unit continues to display a lack of potency shown on Day 4 in Johannesburg.

“India had a good opportunity to win this Test and seal the series. But if India bowl like this it would be difficult for them to win the third Test as well. Batters will have to contribute as well," he said.

