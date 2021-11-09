A Timeline of Kohli-Shastri Era: Dominance in Bilateral Tours, But Hard Luck in ICC Events

Ravi Shastri’s stint as full-time coach of the Indian team began in the backdrop of the controversial fashion in which the legendary Anil Kumble left the role and the team’s one-sided defeat in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. His partnership with captain Virat Kohli became ‘untenable’ and hence he moved on. What followed was a series of several firsts for Team India as the duo of Kohli and Shastri quickly steered the ship in the forward direction writing as they went on to create a memorable partnership.

>Here’s a look at the timeline of the Kohli-Shastri era

>July 2017: Ravi Shastri is formally appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and links up with the squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

>July-September 2017 - India Tour of Sri Lanka: A stunning start to Kohli-Shastri era as India hammered Sri Lanka across formats. They won three-match Test series 3-0, pocketed five-match ODI series 5-0, and won the one-off T20I 1-0.

>September-October 2017 - Australia’s White-Ball Tour of India: India won five-match ODI series 4-1 while drew a three-match T20I series 1-1.

>October-November 2017 - New Zealand’s White-Ball Tour of India: India won three-match ODI series 2-1 and also pocketed the following three-match T20I series 2-1.

>November-December 2017 - Sri Lanka Tour of India: India won the three-match Test series 1-0; three-match ODI series 2-1; clean-swept three-match T20I series 3-0.

>January-February 2018 - India Tour of South Africa: India lost the three-match Test series 1-2; won six-match ODI series 5-1; won three-match T20I series 2-1.

>March 2018 - Nidahas Trophy 2018* (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh): India won the tri-nation T20I tournament beating Bangladesh in the final with a last-ball six. Notably, Rohit Sharma led the side in the absence of Kohli.

>June 2018 - Afghanistan in India: India hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test and registered a big win. The team was led by Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli’s absence.

>June 2018 - India Tour of Ireland: India defeated Ireland 2-0 in a two-match T20I series

>July-September 2018 - India Tour of England: India won a three-match T20I series 2-1; lost a three-match ODI series 1-2; lost a five-match Test series 1-4.

>September 2018 - Asia Cup: India won the six-nation tournament by beating Bangladesh in the final. Rohit Sharma led the team in Kohli’s absence.

>October-November 2018 - West Indies Tour of India: India won the two-match Test series 2-0; won five-match ODI series 3-1; won three-match T20I series 3-0.

>November-January 2018-19 - India Tour of Australia: India drew the three-match T20I series 1-1; won a four-match Test series in Australia 2-1 (a historic first); won three-match ODI series 2-1.

>January-February 2019 - India’s White-Ball Tour of New Zealand: India won the five-match ODI series 4-1; lost the three-match T20I series 1-2.

>February-March 2019 - Australia’s White-Ball Tour of India: Lost five-match ODI series 2-3; lost two-match T20I series 0-2.

>May-July 2019 - ODI World Cup: India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals

>August-September 2019 - India Tour of West Indies: India won three-match T20I series 3-0; won three-match ODI series 2-0; won two-match Test series 2-0.

>September-October 2019 - South Africa Tour of India: A three-match T20I series ended 1-1; India clean swept three-match Test series 3-0.

>November 2019 - Bangladesh Tour of India: India won three-match T20I series 2-1; won two-match Test series 2-0 including their first ever day-night contest in Kolkata.

>December 2019 - West Indies’ White-ball Tour of India: India won three-match T20I series 2-1; won three-match ODI series 2-1.

>January 2020 - Sri Lanka’s T20I Series in India: India won three-match T20I series 2-0.

>January 2020 - Australia’s ODI Series in India: India won the three-match series 2-1.

>January-March 2020 - India Tour of New Zealand: India won the five-match T20I series 5-0; lost three-match ODI series 0-3; lost two-match Test series 0-2.

>November-January 2020-21 - India Tour of Australia: India lost the three-match ODI series 1-2; won three-match T20I series 2-1; won four-match Test series 2-1.

>February-March 2021 - England Tour of India: India won the four-match Test series 3-1; won five-match T20I series 3-2; won three-match ODI series 2-1.

>June 2021 - ICC World Test Championship Final: India lost to New Zealand in Southampton.

>July-September 2021 - India Tour of England: India were leading the five-match Test series before the final match in Manchester was called off due to covid-related issues.

>September 2021: Shastri announces he will step down post-T20 World Cup.

>October-November 2021 - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India exited in the Super 12 Stage, failing to qualify for the final.

