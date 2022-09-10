Virat Kohli Reacts After Aaron Finch Announces ODI Retirement: 'Enjoy The Next Phase of Your Life to The Fullest'

On Saturday, Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch made a surprising announcement that Sunday’s third and final ODI against New Zealand will be the final match in the format of his international career. Finch’s decision has since invited a deluge of tributes on social media with current and former cricketers joining hoards of fans in paying tributes on a memorable career.

Finch shared a post on his Instagram account where he thanked his followers for the kind words and well wises. Among the numerous comments on his post was that of India batting star Virat Kohli who wished his Aussie opponent well in the next phase of his life.

“Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," Kohli wrote in the comments section.

While he has called time on his ODI career, Finch will continue to captain Australia’s T20I team that includes the world cup to be played in October-November where they will launch their campaign as the defending champions.

“It’s been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!" Finch wrote on Instagram.

Finch said he thinks it’s the best time to leave the ODI side and give the new captain ample time to take the team forward as they start preparing for the 2023 world cup next year.

“I could have tried to play the series against England, and that would have been a bit of a fairytale finishing at the MCG, but I think that’s never been my style to be self-indulgent in any way," Finch said during a media interaction on Saturday.

“So it’s important that whoever takes over the captaincy, and whoever opens the batting, is given the best opportunity to take the team forward and win the World Cup in 2023. I’m very comfortable and confident I would never have made it that far, just with my body as well as a bit of form," he added.

