Virat Kohli Responds to Babar Azam: 'Thank You, Keep Shining & Rising'

Virat Kohli has finally responded to Babar Azam’s tweet where the Pakistan cricketer had wished him well after a prolonged lean patch with the bat. Kohli, who had managed 149 runs in 7 games in ODI cricket last year, is being targeted for his run drought with prominent ex-cricketers like Kapil Dev questioning his inclusion in the side. Meanwhile Syed Kirmani suggested that Kohli go back to first class cricket and then be considered for international cricket. Furthermore, Ajay Jadeja even asked Sachin Tendulkar On-AIR to ring Kohli and speak.

Virat Kohli’s slump started in 2022 with his string of poor scores in IPL being considered a warning sign, but his failure to score freely in the two T20Is against England, where he accounted for 12 runs, only added to the pressure.

In these circumstances, he found support from across the border as Babar tweeted: “This too shall pass," hours after his failure in the second ODI where he scored 16 off 25 balls. Although, Babar was lauded for his ‘class act,’ former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi did question why Kohli hasn’t responded to the tweet yet.

“Babar has given across an incredible message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen," he told Samaa TV.

Now, the 33-year-old has finally responded to Babar’s tweet. “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier when Babar was asked about Kohli in a media interaction following his late-night tweet, he said, “I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone."

