Virat Kohli Reunites With Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter Vamika in UAE; See Picture

India captain Virat Kohli has reunited with his family and shared a picture of them eating together at a restaurant, presumably in the same hotel where he’s been staying for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Kohli has been in UAE for over a month since the resumption of the IPL 2021 where he led Royal Challengers Bangalore into the playoffs.

In the picture, Kohli can be seen sitting with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika and he captioned that with a red heart emoji. The picture of the trio eating together quickly went viral with fans showering their love for the cute family.

Advertisement

On Monday, Anushka, a Bollywood actor and producer, has shared a picture of Kohli and Vamika playing together in a ball-pit which she captioned, “My whole heart in one frame."

Anushka and Vamika flew to UAE to be with Kohli for the T20 World Cup where India will start their campaign from Sunday when they take on Pakistan in the Super-12 stage of the competition.

The duo had to undergo mandatory quarantine before they could meet Kohli with Anushka sharing a series of pictures where her husband could be seen waving them from his room’s balcony and the garden.

“Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life. #OhWell , you get the point!" Anushka wrote.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here