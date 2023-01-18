Virat Kohli Rises to 4th in ICC ODI Rankings, Siraj Moves to 3rd After Shining Against Sri Lanka

Team India recently defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series and the likes of Virat Kohli as well as Mohammed Siraj played a key role in the series win. The Indian pair have been rewarded handsomely for their stunning performances.

Kohli has risen to fourth place in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen while Siraj also moved to third place in the bowlers’ lot.

The former Indian skipper won the Player of the Series award for his dominant performances against Dasun Shanaka’s men, smashing two centuries, including an unbeaten knock of 166 runs in the third and final ODI.

Siraj meanwhile picked up nine wickets and was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match series, including a four-wicket haul in the final match, which saw India restrict Sri Lanka to a total of mere 73 runs while chasing 391.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘Feels Like Something Has Happened to My Own Son’-Former India Selector Reacts To Rishabh Pant Accident

Virat moved up to 750 points in the latest ODI rankings, behind the likes of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who continues to lead the way with 887 points, while South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen is second with 766. His compatriot Quinton de Kock rounds up the top three with 759 points.

After Kohli, Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is in fifth place, trailing the Indian ace by three points at 747.

Siraj meanwhile rose to his career-best 685 ratings and he also has the opportunity to become the number 1 ranked ODI bowler if he continues his rich vein of form against New Zealand.

Trent Boult continues to lead the way in ODI bowlers’ rankings with 730 points, while Australian quick Josh Hazlewood is close in on second place with 727 ratings.

ALSO READ| India Become Table Toppers in ICC Test Rankings For Two Hours; Courtesy: System Glitch

Advertisement

Both Kohli and Siraj will be looking to continue their momentum against New Zealand as they will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match ODI series followed by a T20I series of as many games.

The first match of the ODI series will take place in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, January 18.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here