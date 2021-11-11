Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Gift Bats to Ravi Shastri as Farewell Present

India’s final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia was also the final one for Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the team. Shastri, during his tenure, was known for his excellent man management skills, especially with captain Virat Kohli as the duo went on to make India one of the strongest teams of the modern era.

It was during Shastri’s tenure that India won their first-ever Test series in Australia.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma - the new T20I captain - bid farewell to Shastri by gifting their bats to him.

Shastri was clicked with the two bats in his hands inside the Indian dressing room. Along with him bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar who also completed their tenure and have not sought extension due to various reasons. Batting coach Vikram Rathour, who is also in the picture, is expected to continue under new head coach Rahul Dravid.

Kohli also dedicated a Twitter post to Shastri, Arun and Sridhar on their farewell. “Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," Kohli said in his tweet and shared some pictures with the three coaches.

Meanwhile, India won their last game of the T20 World Cup handsomely by beating Namibia by nine wickets while chasing 133 runs in Dubai on Monday. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue failed to advance to the semis of the ICC event as they finished on the third spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

India are now looking at the home series against New Zealand beginning November 17. Rohit has been named the captain for the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis with KL Rahul being made the vice-captain. Kohli, who handed over the captaincy to Rohit, has been rested for the series, but is expected to lead India for the two Tests against New Zealand.

