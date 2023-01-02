Virat Kohli Scores Big On Ad Deals In 2022, Tops List Of India Cricketers: Report

From ending 1021-day century drought for India to clinching his maiden T20I hundred, the year 2022 had certainly been a memorable one for Virat Kohli. However, it will be wrong to say that Kohli’s supremacy had been limited to on-field events only. The star Indian batter now seems to have surpassed his fellow Indian teammates as well. According to multiple reports, the former Indian skipper emerged as the highest-earning cricketer of the country in 2022 through commercial deal with Rs 256.52 crore.

A report published by Sportico also claimed that Kohli, with a net income of $33.9 million, is also the highest-paid Indian athlete. Overall, Kohli occupies the 61st position among the highest-paid global athletes.

The report soon became a big talking point and fans and followers of the game praised Kohli on Twitter,

“Virat name is enough," wrote one social media user.

One person expressed his love for Kohli and wrote, “Virat deserves Rs 25,000 crore not Rs 256 crore for his captaincy and the runs he has scored for the nation. No one has done but yes as a fan of Virat Kohli, I want him to play all formats and score Huge."

Another Twitter user cheekily wrote, “Wow that is more than Pakistan’s GDP."

However, another person opined, “Rohit Sharma won hearts, not money. That is why he is the greatest of all time."

Kohli was named the Men’s Player of the Month for October by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final match. Kohli received his very first Player of the Month award after scoring 205 runs throughout the month of October. Kohli had overcome South Africa’s David Miller and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza to win the prestigious award.

Kohli produced one of the finest knocks in the history of T20I cricket during a World Cup match against Pakistan. He had scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to guide India to a four-wicket triumph over the arch-rivals. Kohli had also scored another magnificent half century against the Netherlands during the T20 World Cup.

Kohli also ended his century drought in international cricket after reaching the three-digit mark against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup in September 2022. It also turned out to be his maiden century in T20I cricket.

