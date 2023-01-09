Virat Kohli Sets Eyes on Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record in Upcoming ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Batting maverick Virat Kohli is all set to return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka after a short break. The former Indian captain has his eyes set on several records in the upcoming three-match series. The 34-year-old returned to form in 50-over format with a sublime century against Bangladesh in the third ODI last year.

With the three-match series starting from Tuesday, Kohli is one ton away from emulating batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries at home in One Day Internationals. The 34-year-old has broken several records of Master Blasters but such is the greatness of Tendulkar there are still many left for him to break.

Tendulkar slammed 20 centuries in 164 matches at home during his illustrious ODI career. While Kohli is just right behind him with 19 tons in 101 ODIs, however, the batting maverick last scored a ODI century at home in March 2019 against Australia.

Most ODI Centuries at Home

Sachin Tendulkar - 20 in 164 ODIs

Virat Kohli - 19 in 101 ODIs

Hashim Amla - 14 in 69 ODIs

Kohli has also has a chance to pip Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs. The two batting legends are currently tied at the top with 8 centuries each. The 34-year-old enjoys batting against Lanka as his one of the best ODI knocks -133* came against them in 2012 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. He has so far scored 2220 runs against Sri Lanka in 47 matches at an astonishing average of 60. While Tendulkar scored 3113 runs in 84 matches against the neighbouring nation.

Most Centuries in India vs Sri Lanka ODIs

Virat Kohli - 8 in 47 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 8 in 84 matches

Sanath Jayasuriya - 7 in 89 matches

Gautam Gambhir - 6 in 37 matches

Rohit Sharma - 6 in 46 matches

Kumar Sangakkara - 6 in 76 matches

There is one more record on which Kohli will keep a close eye in the upcoming series. The batting maestro has scored 12471 runs in 265 ODIs so far in his career and is just 180 runs to enter the list of top 5 players with most runs in ODI cricket. Former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend Mahela Jayawardene is ahead of him currently at the fifth spot with 12650 runs in 448 ODIs. Tendulkar sits at the top of the tally with 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and it will be a huge task for Kohli to overtake it.

Most Runs in ODI Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 463 ODIs

Kumar Sangakkara - 14234 runs in 404 ODIs

Ricky Ponting - 13704 runs in 375 ODIs

Sanath Jayasuriya - 134300 runs in 445 ODIs

Mahela Jaywardene - 12650 runs in 448 ODIs

Virat Kohli - 12471 runs in 265 ODIs

