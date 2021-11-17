Virat Kohli Shares Picture From Inside of a Plane, Looks Uber-cool in Casual Attire

Virat Kohli on Wednesday treated his fans with some candid pictures on social media. He was clicked inside a plane, while peeping out of the window in one of the shots. Wearing a white loose t-shirt and black shorts, Kohli kept his look very cool and casual. The fading black cap, and a watch added to his style statement.

The 33-year-old, who was last seen in action at the T20 World Cup 2021, has opted out of the T20I series against New Zealand starting today in Jaipur.

Kohli will later gear up for the home Test series against New Zealand. He will, however, miss the first of the two Tests, and will join the team for the second and final red-ball game.

Kohli and team did not have an ideal outcome at the T20 World Cup with India starting off poorly in the tournament as they were thrashed by Pakistan. India’s poor show continued in the second game as they lost to a disciplined New Zealand side, losing the match by eight wickets.

After that, India’s semi final hopes became dependent on other teams which did not work out eventually. Though India played to their potential from the third match onwards but it was too late. India ended at the third spot in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The T20 World Cup 2021 was the last one for Kohli as skipper, and Rohit Sharma has now replaced him as captain in the shortest format. Rohit will begin his journey with the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Both Rohit and Kohli will also play under new coach Rahul Dravid who replaced Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup.

