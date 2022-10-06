Virat Kohli Shares This Team India Player's Weird Food Habits: 'He Had Rasgulla, Butter Chicken'

Virat Kohli has acquired a demi-God status in Cricket over the past decade. In addition to being one of the biggest superstars in the history of the game, Kohli is also a successful entrepreneur. The 33-year-old is the owner of the restro-bar chain, One 8 Commune. Recently, he opened a new swanky branch of One 8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai. Kohli has converted the Juhu bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar into his new restaurant branch. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter promoted his latest venture in a candid interview with actor Maniesh Paul.

In the light-hearted interview, Kohli shared some interesting anecdotes about his teammates and revealed Wriddhiman Saha’s bizarre eating habits.

“I once noticed that Wriddhiman Saha’s plate had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two-three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?’ He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice cream," Kohli said in the interview.

The former India skipper also talked about his worst food experience in Paris. Calling the French capital a nightmare for vegetarians, Kohli revealed that there are not many options and the language barrier only worsens the situation.

Many pundits have noted that Kohli has cultivated an enormous fan base that transcends cricket itself. For his fans, Kohli is on a supposedly unassailable pedestal. His astonishing achievements as a batter and captain of the Indian team have made him one of India’s most revered sporting icons.

Kohli’s explosive batting, towering sixes - not to forget his nimble running between the wickets - are seared into public memory.

Kohli will be key to India’s chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. India is set to start their World Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23. The Rohit Sharma side will be eager to settle their score against Pakistan and start their campaign on a winning note.

