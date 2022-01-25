'Virat Kohli Should've Married After he Was Done With Cricket'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reckons that India batting superstar Virat Kohli should have gotten married only after retiring from cricket. Akhtar said had he been an Indian cricketer, he would have kept his focus on playing the game unlike Kohli.

“I don’t know what’s right or wrong. It has all happened, now how to go ahead from here matters. Kohli has the bat, he does not want to be dropped from the team. Performance pressure will be there on him, I wanted him to score 120 tons and not become the captain and get married after he was done with cricket," Akhtar told news agency ANI.

“If I was in India and was a fast-bowler, I would not have married. I would have focused on my cricket, this is my thinking. It was Kohli’s personal decision. If you asked me, I would have focused on my cricket," he added.

Akhtar also claimed that Kohli was forced to give up Indian captaincy across formats. Last year, Kohli announced he would quite India T20I captaincy and later in December he was replaced as the ODI skipper too.

Then earlier this month, after after the conclusion of South Africa tour, he also stepped down from the Test captaincy as well.

Akhtar said that this is the right time for Kohli to prove himself and advised him to stick to his natural game.

“Virat didn’t leave captaincy but was forced to do so. This is not the best of times for him but he needs to prove what he is made of. Is he made of steel or iron? He is a great guy and a cricketer. Do not try too many things, just go out there and play cricket. He is a great batsman and has achieved more than anyone else in the world. He just needs to go out there and play with his natural flow," he stated.

“He plays a lot with his bottom hand and I think when the form is out, bottom hand players usually are the first ones to get in trouble. I think he’s gonna come out of this. He should move forward from this and not keep any bitterness against anyone. Just forgive everybody and keep moving," he observed.

