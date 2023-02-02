Virat Kohli Snapped With Anushka Sharma At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli was pictured in Mumbai along with his wife Anushka Sharma at the airport. The 34-year-old batter was not part of the Indian squad that defeated New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series. In the picture, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a dark blue oversize sweater along with track pants. Kohli was snapped wearing a New York Yankees cap along with a grey jacket, coupled with a black T-shirt underneath.

The former India skipper made full use of the break by spending some quality time with his family. Kohli was recently spotted at the Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. They also went to Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram in Vrindavan. Earlier, Kohli had also received Shri Parmanand Ji’s blessings in Vrindavan prior to the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

In a photo shared on Twitter, the power couple can now be seen posing for a snap at the Mumbai airport.

Coming back to the cricketing field, the Indians would be high on confidence after winning the ODI as well as T20I series against New Zealand. But another challenge awaits them. India and Australia will battle it out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the first game scheduled to start on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The last Test match of the series will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on March 9.

In an interesting turn of events, the Aussies have skipped the preparatory practice match and will train on customised pitches at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. It is believed that Andrew McDonald and spin consultant Daniel Vettori’s association with the RCB made them believe that a preparatory camp of four days would be ideal before they set off to Nagpur.

India played their last Test series against Bangladesh, winning it convincingly 2-0, but it would be fair to say that the Australians pose a much tougher challenge. The face-off between India and Australia will be even more interesting, considering that they are in contention for spots in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championships 2021-23 cycle.

The Border-Gavaskar trophy has been played a total of 15 times now. India has lifted the illustrious trophy on nine occasions so far with Australia winning it five times.

