Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen today at the Mumbai airport ahead of the Asia Cup. Kohli, who was reportedly heading to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the multi-nation tournament, was seen wearing a white tee and black trousers. The video has now gone viral.

Ahead of his travel to UAE, Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were spotted together in Mumbai enjoying the monsoon weather with a scooty ride on Saturday. Though, their faces were not visible as they were wearing helmets.

Kohli is now all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of more than a month. And in his comeback game, the former Indian skipper will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

Kohli had last featured in an international game against England during the third ODI on July 17. He was not a part of Team India during their tour of the West Indies. Kohli was expected to return to the international circuit in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He was eventually not named in India’s 15-member squad for the Zimbabwe series.

Kohli had started his preparations for the Asia Cup last week. He shared a video of his training session. In the video, Kohli was seen wearing a Manchester City jersey and doing sprints between the wickets in an indoor training facility.

For Kohli, the significance of the Asia Cup is simply massive. He is currently facing an unprecedented dip in form. Many former cricketers and experts have suggested that Kohli should be dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad. His last century had appeared back in November 2019, during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia later this year.

Team India will depend a lot on Kohli and his sublime batting to successfully defend the Asia Cup title. India, the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, has been placed in Group A along with Pakistan and the other qualifying team.

For India, other than Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also needs to perform with the bat. Rahul, captain of the India squad in Zimbabwe for ODIs, was absent for close to six months.

