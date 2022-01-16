Virat Kohli Steps Down as Test Skipper: Controversies During His Captaincy Tenure

Virat Kohli is a polarising figure in world cricket, but he is a king to most in India. He was never gentle in the gentleman’s game while expressing himself, neither with his bat nor while speaking. On Saturday, he brought a controversy-laden seven-year stint to an end, saying, “Everything has to come to a halt at some stage, and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now."

“I cannot explain to you the job satisfaction that you get when you do well in Test cricket," Virat Kohli had said in 2018. He took over the team’s reins in 2014 in Australia, a venue where the Men in Blue have traditionally struggled. Under his leadership, Team India took on a journey where they rose to the number one spot and became a force to reckon with. India held on to the number one ranking in the world for 42 months from 2016 to 2020. He led India to many firsts; first clean sweep in Sri Lanka, whitewash in West Indies, a formidable side at home. However, his most significant achievement was beating Australia in Australia in 2018/19.

>ALSO READ | ‘Well Done on the Headache You Left Behind’: Ashwin Hails Virat Kohli’s ‘Legacy’ as India’s Test captain

Advertisement

But, just like in any other journey, it was not all smooth. There were controversies that Kohli himself and his team courted during these seven years. Here are a few that tops the list:

>Kohli vs Kumble Saga:

Let’s start this list with the incident that had compromised the ‘sanctimony’ of the India dressing room. When Anil Kumble was appointed in 2016, everyone thought his cool and calm approach, coupled with Virat Kohli’s fiery character, would take India to great heights. It was anything but that, as this difference in nature of them led to the dismissal of Anil Kumble. Kumble expressed surprise at being told that Kohli had reservations about his “style" in his resignation letter.

>War of Words With Tim Paine

The 2018-19 tour of Australia is one of the most memorable ones for India and Virat Kohli both. He did what was deemed unthinkable earlier during this tour, winning a Test series down-under. However, the series was not all about cricket, and there was a fair share of controversies as well. One such was the war of words between the captains. According to Time Paine, on day four of the second Test, Kohli got under their skins with his celebrations, so the Aussie was forced to resort back to sledging and banter. It spilt on to the next tour as well.

>Virat Kohli’s ‘Serial Offender’ Charge Against Australia

Advertisement

During the second Test of India vs Australia series, then Australia skipper Steve Smith consulted with the Australian dressing room for help with the DRS after the umpire upheld an LBW appeal from Umesh Yadav. Even though Smith had to walk back, Kohli was furious. At the end of the match, Smith described it as a ‘Brain Fade’ moment, but Kohli was not taking any of that. During the press conference, Kohli charged that Australians consulted the dressing room on two separate occasions while batting. “If something is going on for three days, that’s not a brain fade," were Kohli’s words.

>DRS Controversy During 2021-22 South Africa Tour

Advertisement

The freshest of all controversy is the one in the recently completed series against the Proteas. In the third Test match, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was given out by on-field umpire Marius Erasmus. However, a review forced Erasmus to change his decision to much surprise. The Indian team was also left dumbfounded. Following this, a livid Virat Kohli went to the stump mic and took a jibe at the broadcaster Supersport.

>“Chirp, chirp, chirp" Remark Towards James Anderson

Advertisement

Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with one of England’s most successful bowlers, James Anderson, on day four of the second Test at Lord’s. In the 17th over, Kohli approached the umpire, asking him to look at Anderson’s run-up as the pacer was allegedly running into the pitch. A heated exchange ensued between Kohli and Anderson, with the former telling the tall paceman, “You swearing at me again, are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard," Kohli was heard saying to Anderson, who also said something inaudible. Following Anderson’s penultimate delivery of the over, Kohli said, “Chirp, chirp, chirp. This is what old age makes you."

>ALSO READ | ‘He’s Not in a Great Space at the Moment’: Former Cricketer Decodes Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit Test Captaincy

Advertisement

>Kohli’s “I Don’t Think You Should Live in India" Remark.

In 2018, a cricket lover, in a message sent to Kohli, said, “I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian." There were words of praise for Kohli either in that message. Which did not go very well with Virat, who responded, “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Later on, the then 30-year-old cricketer issued a clarification, “I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how “these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that’s all. I’m all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all," Kohli tweeted.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here