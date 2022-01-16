Virat Kohli Steps Down: Childhood Coach 'Astonished', Says Decision Not Taken in Hurry

India captain Virat Kohli’s sudden decision to step down from Test captaincy left his childhood coach ‘astonished’. Speaking to India news, Rajkumar Sharma said that just like anyone else he too was taken aback by Kohli’s decision. He added that he wouldn’t want to make much of it as it’s a ‘personal decision’ of his ward, but he added that it’s well thought out. “It is an astonishing decision. I will not want to comment too much on this because it is his personal decision and I will not want to say for what reason he has left captaincy. I will not be able to comment too much on what he has undergone till I know the actual picture. I can say that he has not taken this decision in a hurry," Sharma said on India News.

“I believe he has had a huge contribution as captain in Indian cricket. He will be one of the most successful captains. When he became the captain the India team was at the 7th spot in Test cricket and today they are No. 1," said Sharma.

Kohli signed off as India’s most successful captain 40 wins in 68 Tests after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Arguably the biggest ambassador of the five-day game, Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure, which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

Kohli led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded memorable series wins in England and Australia.

He is the fourth most successful captain in history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of wins behind Greame Smith (53 wins in 109 matches) Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).

