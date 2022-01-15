Virat Kohli Steps Down From Test Captaincy

India Test captain Virat Kohli has stepped down from the position of Test captain after his team went down to South Africa 1-2 in three-match Test series. Earlier Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy just ahead of the T20 World Cup. After which BCCI sacked him from the position of ODI skipper as well. Now, he has made it very clear that he is stepping down from the position of Test captain, saying that he wants to give his 120 percent and ‘if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do..’

Kohli’s decision comes after India had lost the third Test match in Cape Town. Earlier India landed in South Africa as the clear favourites to lift the three match series, instead the team crashed to 1-2 series defeat which saw them losing the second and third Test match with a margin of seven wickets each. With this Kohli also became the only Indian skipper to lose successive Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Earlier in September he had said that he will step down from T20I captaincy just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. It was later revealed that BCCI had asked him to rethink as the Board didn’t want multiple captains in limited overs cricket. With Kohli not changing his mind, BCCI was forced to sack him from ODI captaincy. There were reports that Board might sack him if he loses in South Africa. Well, Kohli had outmanoeuvred the Board and opted to resign himself.

“Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now," he said.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

