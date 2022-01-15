On Saturday, Virat Kohli tweeted a picture. In it, he most calmly revealed that he will be stepping down from the position of Test captaincy. The tweet quickly went viral; nonetheless, it took his fans by surprise. Known as the poster-boy of Indian cricket, Kohli silently relinquished the only semblance of power that was left with him. How did it get to this? We take a look.

>September 16, 2021: Virat Kohli Steps Down from T20I Captaincy: Kohli tweets that he would be stepping down from the position of T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup, but will continue to captain the side in ODIs. Reports said he wants to lead the side for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India.

>November 7: India Knocked Out T20 World Cup 2021: Among the clear favourites, India were knocked out of the tournament without even qualifying for the last-four. With India’s poor performance, Kohli’s power in BCCI corridors reduces; the Board is now convinced that they will sack Kohli from ODI captaincy even if that meant going against the most popular Indian cricketer’s wishes.

>December 8: Kohli Gets the Sack: BCCI makes it very clear that they will not play the ball with their captain. They announce the squad for three match ODI series against South Africa. Rohit Sharma is the new ODI skipper; Kohli gets demoted.

>December 11: Sourav Reveals Minutes of BCCI Meeting: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an exclusive >interview with Network18, explains why Kohli was sacked. “A good team does not have too many leaders. That’s probably the reason and that’s what it is," Ganguly told Network18. He adds that he personally told Kohli to stay on as T20I skipper in September as the BCCI didn’t want to have multiple white ball skippers.

>December 15: >Kohli Drops Bombshell: Kohli contradicts BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in pre-departure press conference, saying no one had asked him to stay back in the position.Speaking to reporters during the pre-tour press conference, Kohli also says that he came to know about his subsequent removal as ODI captain “one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting" on December 8 for the Test series.

>December 31: BCCI calls for a press conference where Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma contradicts Virat Kohli, saying that not only Dada, but every person sitting in that room (meeting) asked Kohli to rethink his decision. Ball back in Virat Kohli’s court.

>January 14, 2022: India loses third Test match in Cape Town to South Africa by seven wickets. Kohli himself faces criticism for acting boorishly as visuals of attacking the home broadcasters Supersport goes viral. The Indian skipper had walked upto the stump mic, and said: “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

>January 15: Virat Kohli steps down from the position of Test Captain.

