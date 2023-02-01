Virat Kohli Takes A Hike In Rishikesh Alongside Wife Anushka Sharma, Pic Goes Viral

India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are currently in Rishikesh. This is their second such spiritual journey in last two months. Interestingly, this comes ahead of the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy and fans are speculating that Kohli might once again shine with the bat as he did against Sri Lanka where he slammed a couple of centuries in the three match ODI series.

Back then, the couple undertook a spiritual retreat to Kainchidham in Uttarakhand where Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram is located. They also visited another spiritual guru in Vrindavan where they were caught on camera sitting with the commoners listening to the satsang.

Now, the couple is in Rishikesh where they are visiting Swami Dayanand Maharaj’s ashram. In some of the viral videos which are circulating online Kohli can be seen asking his fans not to shoot a video as this was an ashram.

Meanwhile, in a new post, the couple can be seen trekking. The picture shows Anushka in front with Kohli following her in what could be a hike in the mountains of Rishikesh.

Earlier, the couple was seen organising a bhandara (Free Lunch) for the saints of the particular ashram. They had earlier also donated blankets to the needy in Vrindavan.

Coming back to on-field events, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on January 24. Kohli has been in fine form in recent times and the 34-year-old has notched three centuries in the last two months.

In the fifty-over format, Kohli regained his old form after smashing a century against Bangladesh in December last year. Kohli’s brilliance with the bat was witnessed once again during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He had breached the three-digit mark twice against the reigning Asia Cup champions in ODIs.

The year 2022 also proved to be a memorable one for Virat Kohli after he ended his century drought in the international circuit. Kohli had recorded a magnificent century against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. And with this, he had managed to claim an international ton after a gap of 1214 days. The century against Afghanistan also turned out to be his first in T20Is.

Virat Kohli will now be aiming to replicate a similar show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The four-match Test series against the Aussies is scheduled to start on February 9.

