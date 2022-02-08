Virat Kohli tells Yuzvendra Chahal 'Ulta wala daal’, and the spinner gets Kieron Pollard for a duck

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeared to be back in his element during the first ODI against West Indies on February 6, Sunday. In the 9.5 overs he bowled, Chahal scalped 4 wickets and was also awarded the Player of the Match for his terrific performance. This is not it, the leg spinner also went past an important milestone during the 1st ODI. He claimed his 100th ODI scalp and currently has 103 wickets in 60 matches under his name, with an average of 27.27.

While Indian cricket fans were impressed with Chahal’s comeback, they could not overlook how a piece of advice by Virat Kohli helped him get West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard out for a duck.

On the third delivery of the 19th over, Chahal had sent batter Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion. When Pollard came out to bat, Kohli was heard telling Chahal, ‘ulta wala daal… bindaas daal,’ meaning bowl the googly. Chahal did as he was told and bowled a perfect googly. The ball pitched outside off stump and came back in. Pollard went for the expansive drive, but the ball sneaked through the gap between the bat and the pad, and crashed onto the stumps.

A fan shared the full incident on Twitter.

The match also marked skipper Rohit Sharma’s debut as full-time ODI captain. Apart from the win, fans were delighted to see Kohli and Rohit’s bonding on field. Both of them were seen discussing the field placements and how to go forward with their bowling attack. Despite not being the skipper, Kohli was seen fully involved with bowlers guiding them how to bowl and his advice to Chahal was one of it.

Another video of him, wherein he was seen convincing Rohit to take the DRS had also gone viral on the internet. And the decision was in the favour of Men in Blue.

India and West Indies will lock horns for the 2nd ODI of the series, on February 9, in Ahmedabad.

