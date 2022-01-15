Virat Kohli Told Indian Team 24 Hours Before Going Public: 'Request Not to Share Outside Dressing Room'

On Saturday, Virat Kohli stepped down from the position of Test captaincy. But a newspaper report claimed that he had already made up his mind at least 24 hours prior. Yes, The Indian Express reported that Kohli had shared the news with his teammates, requesting them not share it with anyone outside the dressing room. The conversation took place moments after India’s loss to South Africa in the third Test match in Cape Town which also saw India going down 1-2 in the 3-match Test series. “I ask a small favour, please don’t share with anybody outside the dressing room".

About 24 hours later, he made his decision public.

“It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now," Kohli wrote in his Twitter post.

Earlier Kohli copped a lot of heat on social media after he walked upto the stump mic and attacked the home broadcaster Supersport. He was also not in his usual self as he took questions from the press. “There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," he wrote.

Kohli’s captaincy decision left his fans shocked who didn’t see it coming. He was among the most successful Test captain for India, winning 40 out of 60 games he captained. He also took over from MS Dhoni in Australia in 2014-15 season, when the team was in seventh position. He led this team to number-one spot and also groomed a four-pronged pace attack which punched above its weight in countries line South Africa, England and Australia.

