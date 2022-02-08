'Virat Kohli Told me Something I'd Never be Able to Forget': Mohammed Siraj Recalls Former Skipper's Words After Australia Tour

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj recalled former skipper Virat Kohli’s words to him after a historic series win against Australia Down Under in 2021. Siraj made his Test debut on the tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground and in the last match, he led the pace attack in the absence of senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

On his debut series, Siraj claimed 13 wickets at 29.53 including a five-wicket haul in the decider at Australia’s fortress Gabba.

The pacer recalled Kohli’s words and said he will never be able to forget that.

“Virat Kohli told me something I’d never be able to forget. After returning from Australia, he said ‘Miyan, well bowled, what you’ve done in Australia is unbelievable. Nobody will be able to forget what you’ve done there. Keep at it and keep your focus on fitness and keep putting in the hard work,'" Siraj said on RCB podcast.

Kohli missed the last three-match of the series as he was on paternity leave for the birth of his child. The former captain shared a great camaraderie with Siraj both on and off the field as the duo also plays for the same franchise in IPL - Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Siraj has always talked highly of Kohli as he regarded him as his ‘brother’. When Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain, Siraj penned down a heartfelt note for his ‘superhero’.

He penned: “To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain King Kohli."

He has frequently praised Kohli’s assistance with his progression from an inconsistent swing bowler in 2017-18 to one of India’s top red-ball pacers today.

