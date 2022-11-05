Batting maestro Virat Kohli cut a cake with the Indian media persons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. After the practice session, Kohli met the media persons who brought a cake for him to celebrate his birthday. The batting maverick turned 34 on Saturday but his primary focus at the moment is to bring the T20 World Cup trophy home with him. Kohli was delighted with the gesture by the media persons as it was the first time when he celebrated his birthday with them.

One of them also brought a greeting card for him as Kohli was all smiling at their gestures which surely made him feel special.

Before cutting the cake, Kohli told Vimal Kumar: “Preferably, I would’ve liked to cut only one cake (hinting towards his ambition to win the T20 World Cup trophy)".

Before the training session, Kohli cut the cake with Paddy Upton, the Indian team’s mental conditioning coach, who also turned 54 on the same day.

The BCCI on Saturday posted a video on their social media account where Kohli and Upton are seen cutting cakes together as the other team members were also present to celebrate the special day.

“Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup," the BCCI captioned it.

Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup for India. He recently overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 WC history. The former India skipper scripted the record during the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove back in the Asia Cup and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa. Kohli has always loved scoring in Australia and he continues the trend in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he returned to his best version. He is currently the leading run-getter of the ongoing T20 World Cup with 220 runs in 4 matches as he remained not out three times this edition of the mega ICC event.

The Men in Blue is all set to face Zimbabwe on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is a must-win encounter for them. A win on Sunday will ensure India a place in the semifinals otherwise the NRR might hurt their chance to get through if both Pakistan and South Africa win their respective matches.

