'Virat Kohli will Get to Another ODI Hundred': Ex-opener's Massive Predicition Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI

After rediscovering his batting mojo, Virat Kohli is back to his original version; the one which knows scoring big hundreds and dominating the opposition. He ended the year 2022 with a ton against Bangladesh in the Chattogram ODI and began the following one with another hundred against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Back-to-back triple figures in the 50-over format have brought him closer to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries and the experts believe that the former Indian captain, who currently has 45 ton in the format, will soon surpass the master blaster.

Kohli will be back in action when India take on Sri Lanka in the final ODI on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram former opening batter Wasim Jaffer has predicted another big knock from the ace Indian batter.

“If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred. He is not the kind of player who will reach 40-50 and then throw his wicket away. So, a good start and a hundred is pretty much on the cards," said Jaffer while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

The former cricketer further predicted that Rohit Sharma & Co will affect a complete whitewash over the visitors with a clinical win in the third and the final ODI.

“I think India will win 3-0 because they are a very strong team. I will be surprised if they lose the final ODI," Jaffer further said.

A 3-0 series win before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand in less than 72 hours’ time will keep the team in good stead. Having already sealed the series with contrasting wins — a comfortable one while defending in Guwahati and a hard-fought one while chasing in Kolkata — Rohit’s men wouldn’t mind a bit more clinical effort against the island nation in the last match of the tour.

Workload management has been the buzzword in Indian cricket over the past couple of years and while it has advantages, there have been distinct pitfalls with players not finding a rhythm after being given periodic rests. That could precisely be the reason why the Indian skipper might just not play Ishan Kishan at the top or Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order in the final game.

