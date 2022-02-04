'Virat Kohli Will Help Out Others, Especially Rohit Sharma'

Virat Kohli may no longer be the India captain but he’s still a leader who will continue to guide his successor Rohit Sharma and other players in the team, feels former international cricketer Irfan Pathan. Kohli stepped down from T20I and Test captaincy in the recent past and in between was replaced as the ODI skipper as well.

While Rohit has been handed the captaincy role in white-ball formats, the Indian cricket board is expected to announce Test skipper in the coming few days. Kohli though leaves behind a rich legacy as a captain having taken and kept India to the pinnacle of the Test rankings for a major part of his tenure.

“He is not the captain, but as long as he is in the team, he is a leader," Pathan was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “He will help the new captain to do the right thing."

The 33-year-old Kohli instilled a culture of fitness in the Indian team, taking it to a different level. He was known for his energetic presence in the middle but Rohit has his own quality of calmness feels Pathan.

“He (Kohli) sent out the right messages and he took the team’s fitness to another level. Going forward, I am sure he will help out others, especially Rohit Sharma. Every captain contributes in unique fashion. Kohli had his energy, Rohit will give you calmness," Pathan said.

Pathan also commended BCCI for not ignoring Indian domestic tournaments despite the challenges thrown by covid pandemic and appointing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the men’s cricket team.

“It is commendable that they organised both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments and that too with so many teams. And we have people like Rahul Dravid in decision-making roles. I had suggested last year to him that we should turn the Under-23 age-group into Under-25 so that the youngsters don’t lose their two years," he said.

