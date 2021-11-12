'Virat Kohli Will Play For Another Six-Seven Years'

Virat Kohli is widely regarded one of the finest batters of the modern era and in Ravi Shastri’s eye, he became an all-time great three years ago. And the former India head coach has an advice for Kohli which if he continues to follow will see him add six-seven years more to his international career.

Shastri says that Kohli, with whom he formed a formidable partnership during his tenure as India coach, has stopped worrying about what gets written about him in the media and that should help him play longer than he thinks.

“He deserves his due as a captain, what he has achieved is unreal," Shastri told India Today. “What he has got used to is that there will be things written which is just there to stir the pot. A sportsman’s ability to ignore all that is what will make him play longer than he thinks. Ignorance is bliss. If he follows that and I think he is doing it, then he will not have a problem to play for another 6-7 years. Planted c*** will always be there."

While Shastri has no doubts over Kohli’s greatness, he does feel that the current Test and ODI captain deserves a break which will put him in good stead.

“No question about that (Kohli is an all-time great). Not many become great players in their lifetime and he became one three years ago. He is enjoying the success. If his body and mind get a break at some stage it will be very good," Shastri said.

“If he wants to take it, he should be man enough to say he doesn’t want to play for a month or two and that should be the case with anyone. The board or anyone else should not have any problem with that because it is natural," he added.

Taking a wider view of the impact of punishing international schedule, Kohli cited the example of England allrounder Ben Stokes who took an indefinite break from cricket earlier this year to tend to his mental health.

“Any player should be able to take extended breaks," Shastri said. “They are human. You don’t want what happened to Ben Stokes. You will have players just fried up mentally, wanting to just go away from the game. You don’t want that to happen but that kind of mindset can set in with the kind of cricket being played in this time."

