Virat Kohli Wishes Fan on His Birthday, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli didn’t let his fan down as the modern-day legend wished him on his birthday. The incident took place when Kohli was leaving for the stadium. As he came down the stairs, Kohli saw a fan who mentioned that it was his birthday. The Indian skipper promptly wished him: “Happy Birthday." Check this video out.

Cricketers have a cult status in the country with fans going to any extent to get their goodwill. One such incident was recorded on camera in Mumbai hotel where Team India was staying. Later in the day India beat New Zealand by a huge margin of 342 runs to take the two-match series 1-0.

Advertisement

>Kohli Worships Test Cricket

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli for his passion for Test cricket. The Shastri-Kohli duo took the Indian Cricket to new heights in Test cricket with some dominating performances in overseas conditions including a back-to-back series win on Australian soil. The Indian team performed exceedingly well in 2021’s England tour with a 2-1 lead as the series failed to complete due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

India dominated the Test ranking in the past five years with their winning spree in home conditions and competitive show away from home.

>India Rout NZ in Mumbai

India romped home to a massive 372-run win over world champion New Zealand on the fourth morning of the second Test and clinched the two-match series 1-0 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing a mammoth 540 to win, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) and Jayant Yadav (4/49) running through their batting line-up.

Advertisement

The win is India’s biggest ever in Tests in terms of run-margin.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here