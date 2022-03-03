Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 10 Memorable Knocks That Denote His Excellence in Red-ball Format

From Jamaica in 2011 to Mohali in 2022 – former Indian captain Virat Kohli has come a long way in his illustrious Test career. He began his journey as one of the finest young talents. A decade later, he established himself as one of the modern-day greats; a player who is being looked up to by the younger generation.

It’s an undeniable fact that Kohli’s name will be etched as one of the finest batters India have ever produced. After Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, if any batsman has been the flagbearer of Test cricket on the world map, it has to be him – fearless, aggressive, and determined Virat Kohli.

Adding another feather to his colourful cap, Kohli is set to play his 100th Test match; a feat achieved by only 11 cricketers in the past. As the fans are about witness a celebrated milestone of his career, let’s have a look at the top 10 memorable knocks of the former Indian captain.

Maiden Half-centuries

After a forgettable debut in the Caribbean, Kohli was given another chance at home against the same opponents. That was the time when he let the people know about his capabilities. Kohli scored his maiden Test fifty in Mumbai, playing a knock of 52 runs. He followed it up with another one in the second innings. He ended ups coring 63.

Maiden international hundred – first on foreign soil

The first year of Test cricket was a learning curve in Kohli’s life. Besides the twin fifties at home, he had majorly struggled to score. He missed out on the England tour due to a lack of runs but managed to board the flight Down Under. The first two tests were awful – 43 runs in four innings and a duck, yet he was drafted for the next one. A fifty in Perth finalized his spot for the Adelaide Test. Oval was the venue where he took out his helmet and raised his bat in jubilation. It was his first hundred in Test cricket which came on 24 January 2012.

First hundred at home

Kohli was an established all-format batter now. He was scoring for India as well for RCB in the IPL. Still, something was missing – a triple-figure score on home soil. 31 August 2012, Kohli scored his first Test hundred in India, playing against New Zealand, and the venue was Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Now you can realize his love affair with the city.

First hundred in South Africa

Kohli travelled to South Africa for the first time for a Test series in 2013. He had already proven his mettle, especially on foreign tours. He had a hundred in Australia and the pitches in the Rainbow nation suited his style of batting. He scored a 119 in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test and would have followed it up with another ton in the second innings. But unfortunately, he was out on 96. The game ended in a draw.

First hundred in New Zealand

The rise of Virat Kohli has just begun and the runs were never stopping. With each passing game, he was becoming a better Test batter. 2014 marked Kohli’s first-ever tour of New Zealand and as expected, he stamped his authority. Following a fifty in Auckland, he scored a century in Wellington on Valentine’s Day. That’s quite memorable, isn’t it?

The life-changing tour of Australia

2014 also saw the biggest transition in Indian cricket. Dhoni was established as a legend captain and Kohli was being groomed as his deputy. After a horrible England tour, India’s rising star arrived in Australia and his life took a massive turn within a month. He began the series Down Under with twin hundreds in Adelaide and then two more in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. 115, 141, 19, 1, 169, 54, 147, 46 – a total of 692 runs in 8 innings. What a tour it was for him.

And what turned out to be a new chapter in the Indian cricket history – by the end of the series, Dhoni had become a former Test player and Kohli was the new captain of India in the longest format.

First ton in Sri Lanka

In 2015, Kohli arrived in Sri Lanka for his first-ever Test series against the Island nation and that too, as a captain. He began the tour with a 103 in Galle which was his first in and against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He ended the tour with 233 runs in six innings.

Maiden double hundred

Virat Kohli was back in the Caribbean in 2016; a place where he started his Test career but had a forgettable beginning. Unlike his previous tour of the West Indies, the then Indian skipper started off with a magnificent double hundred in North Stand and followed it up with a 44-run knock in the second innings. In the next three innings, he scored in single digits but India, under his captaincy, won the 4-match series 2-0.

First hundred in England

Kohli was at the peak of his batting form in Test cricket. What Tendulkar was to India in the 1990s, he was the same in the 2010s. The hopes were alive until Kohli was at the crease but once he’s gone, the match was gone as well. But 2018 marked a massive change in that pattern. India was housing a pack of lethal fast bowlers who were able to pick 20 wickets in every single game. On the other hand, Kohli kept scoring runs and this time, he was hitting hundreds in England. 149 in Birmingham, 97 and 103 in Nottingham, and 58 in Southampton. The skipper got his first ton on English soil but the team lost the series 4-1.

First hundred in Pink Test

India hosted Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series 2019 and one of which was a day-night affair that took place in Kolkata. It was a historic moment for India as people gathered in number to witness a Test match under lights. Kohli added more spice to that excitement by scoring a hundred. He scored 136 off 194 balls, helping India win the game by an innings and 46 runs.

That was the last time when Virat Kohli scored a century in international cricket. As he gears up for his 100th appearance in the longest, let’s see if he can break the jinx in Mohali.

