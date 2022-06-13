Virat Kohli's Brother Shuts Down Troll Who Ridiculed Him for Low Instagram Followers

Virat Kohli’s brother may not be known to many, but if this Instagram post is anything to go by, it seems he is very Kohliesque when it comes down to fighting fire with fire. One of the fans experienced it first hand when he tried to troll Vikas, the ex-Indian captain’s brother, on one of the most trivial topics. The troll mentioned how Vikas is lagging behind when his brother Virat Kohli has touched 200 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is now just third in the list of the most followed sportspersons on Instagram followed by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The user wrote, “Bechahara bhai ka 200 million subscribers ho gya saale ka 1 million v nhi huya (Brother has hit 200 million subscribers and you don’t even have one million)". Vikas replied to the comment, “Bache kuch productive karo… yaha gyaan mat banto.. (Kid, do something productive… don’t give unnecessary advice here)."

As can be seen above, Vikas asked the troll not to waste his time and do something productive.

Only recently Kohli became first-ever Indian to cross to 200 million followers on Instagram. The former captain is one of the most active celebrities on social media and this remarkable feat, off the field, simply indicates his fondness among the people across the globe.

Kohli has now become the cricketer with the most number of followers on Instagram. Among other athletes, only Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million) have more followers than the Indian batter.

Kohli on Wednesday took to his handle and shared a video to thank his followers for their constant love and support. He shared a montage in which a collage of his several Instagram posts could be seen.

“200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam," Kohli wrote along with a montage.

The prolific Indian batter is currently been rested and won’t feature in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins from Thursday in Delhi. He had a lean patch in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 where he scored 341 runs from 16 games, averaging only 22.73.

