Virat Kohli's Emotional Reaction to MS Dhoni Stepping Down, Posts This Picture

MS Dhoni has always played a special role in Virat Kohli’s life. It was under him that Kohli first played for India, and then he was also the one who had taken over the reins of Test match captaincy from Dhoni. That’s why when MS Dhoni stepped down from the position, Kohli too came out with a tweet, saying that it might be beginning of a new chapter, but fans will not forget that.

“Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."

Advertisement

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday have announced that iconic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has quit as the captain of the side ahead of the start of IPL 2022.

In place of Dhoni, left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the new captain of Chennai.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," said a statement from the franchise.

Dhoni, who had been the captain of CSK since the inception of the league in 2008, had already retired from international cricket in August 2020. Under his captaincy, Chennai won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Advertisement

CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a re-match of the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here