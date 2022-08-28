'Virat Kohli's Hunger And Passion is Unmatchable': Rohit Sharma Congratulates Former Skipper Ahead of His 100th T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped huge praises on Virat Kohli and congratulated the batting maverick ahead of his 100th T20I match. Kohli is all set to become the first Indian player to play 100 international matches in all three formats. The 33-year-old is going through a lean patch with the bat and is all set to make his comeback to the Indian team after a short break from cricket. He recently missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours to manage his workload.

However, the former skipper is back in the squad and is almost certainty in the Playing XI for the high-octane Pakistan clash on Sunday which will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit heaped huge praise on the batting maverick and said that it’s a massive achievement to represent India in 100 matches across all three formats.

“His hunger and his passion are unmatchable. Every time, you see him, he comes out with a different energy. It’s definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. So I would personally congratulate him for that," Rohit told Star Sports.

“It’s a massive achievement. Every time, you see him, his game seems to be at a different level. I hope Asia Cup will be no different. Massive player for us, without a doubt. I hope he is at his best for the team’s sake," he added.

Kohli will be the second player in the world after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor to achieve the massive feat. The former New Zealand skipper played 112 Tests, 236 Tests and 102 T20Is during his illustrious career.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also lauded Kohli for his achievement and said the same won’t happen in the near future.

“To play that amount of cricket itself is a big achievement, leave the record aside. People will remember this achievement for a very long time, I don’t see this happening in the near future, very often.

“People playing 3 formats and playing 100 games in each, the kind of cricket we are playing, it looks like it’s going to be difficult. His records speak for themselves," Hardik said.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been playing with Kohli since the under-19 days, said that his dedication and hunger haven’t changed a bit.

“From the U19 days, we have been playing together. From then, his dedication and hunger haven’t changed. It will only improve from here, I think. He works so hard for his runs, his fitness, everything," Jadeja said.

