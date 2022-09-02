Virat Kohli's 'Kancha' Gesture for Ravindra Jadeja after His Bullet Throw For A Run-Out | WATCH

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is well known for his exceptional fielding and one such incident took place during India’s match against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. The 33-year-old produced a bullet throw to get rid of Hong Hong captain Nizakat Khan.

Khan just moved a little ahead for a quick single but like a gun fielder, Jadeja was quick to pick up the ball and unleash a direct hit, reducing Hong Kong to 51 for two in their chase of 193.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

But that’s not just the end of it. After Jadeja’s magnificent throw, Kohli came up with a ‘kancha’ gesture for the all-rounder, as if he were pointing out his teammate’s ability to hit the bull’s eye.

The video went viral in no time. Here is a look at what Kohli did after Jadeja’s throw.

Jadeja was quite impactful with his bowling as well. He removed dangerman Babar Hayat for 41 with his left-arm spin to return 1/15 in his four overs.

In the chase, Hong Kong were limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory in the Asia Cup 2022.

While, it was Hardik Pandya’s show against Pakistan, but in the Hong Kong match, it was all about Suryakumar Yadav. He scored blazing 68 not out off just 26 balls, including six sixes and as many fours. SKY and Kohli drove the innings with 98-run stand. Kohli was also seen in a great form as he scored unbeaten 59 off 44 balls.

Advertisement

Kohli, who is been under the scanner for quite some time for his lean patch, showed glimpses of his old self on Wednesday, while Yadav blasted his way to a 22-ball fifty and finished the innings with four sixes in the final over.

Advertisement

Yadav was just phenomenal as he went on to smash maximums in the last overs. After the end of innings, Kohli even bowed to Yadav in appreciation and also looked towards the dressing room, saying ‘kya hai yeh’ (what is this man?)

In the post-match conference, SKY said that he enjoyed batting with Kohli and former India captain’s bowing gesture was quite heartwarming.

“It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn’t walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me," Yadav said.

Advertisement

ALSO WATCH: Sri Lankan Players Mock Bangladesh with the ‘Naagin Dance’ After BAN’s Asia Cup 2022 Exit

“I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot about how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven’t played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial," he added.

Advertisement

Yadav stated that during his batting, he was talking with Kohli, who advised him to express himself while being his usual self. “The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said ‘just express yourself and do as you bat’. My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here