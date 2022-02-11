Virat Kohli's Lean Patch Continues as he Departs for a Duck in IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli’s lean patch of form continued as he departed for a two-ball duck against West Indies in the third and the final ODI of the series. Kohli joined Dhawan in the middle after Rohit Sharma was removed by Alzarri Joseph in the third ball of the fourth over. However, Kohli trying to flick one down the leg side edged one straight to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

This was Kohli’s third single digit score in last five ODIs and second duck. The 33-year-old’s highest score in this three-match ODI series remains 18, which he scored in the second ODI. He scored eight in the first match. His highest score in last five matches is 65, which he scored against South Africa in the third ODI.

>LIVE: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Latest Score Updates

Kohli last ODI century came against West Indies in 2019, in Port of Spain. Since then, he has had ten 50+ scores but failed to convert them into a ton. In last 12 months, he has been part of nine ODI matches and scored a total of 271 runs in them.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The pitch for the final match, effectively a dead rubber, is the one where India had won the second ODI on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Sharma said Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav come into the playing eleven in place of KL Rahul (niggle), Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. Sharma forgot to mention that Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven as well.

>(With IANS Inputs)

