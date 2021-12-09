Virat Kohli's Tweet Announcing Birth of Daughter Vamika Becomes ‘Most Liked Tweet’ of 2021

The social networking site - Twitter announced their ‘Most Liked Tweet’ of year 2021 and its Team India Test captain Virat Kohli who topped the list for his special tweet. Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child – daughter Vamika in January. Kohli announced the news of his newborn girl on Twitter which turned out to be the ‘Most Liked Tweet’ of the year.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," Kohli posted on January 11, 2021.

The tweet garnered love from all across the globe as it has over 539,000 likes so far. Kohli and Anushka have always kept Vamika away from media cameras.

For the birth of his first child, Kohli took paternity leave and left the Australia tour midway after the first Test in Adelaide.

Meanwhile, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins’ tweet about his donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in India became the most “Retweeted Tweet of the year". Cummins’ gesture to donate $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help India’s fight against COVID-19, was hailed by the Indians.

Twitter India acknowledged Cummins’ tweet and wrote: .@patcummins30’s gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021."

#Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master, #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance were the most used hashtags on the platform during the year, according to Twitter’s ‘#OnlyOnTwitter: Golden Tweets of 2021’ report.

On the work front, Kohli will travel to South Africa soon for the three-match Test series where he will lead the Indian cricket team. The BCCI has already announced the 18-member Test squad. While India will also play three-match ODI series but the board has not announced the squad for that.

While, Cummins is leading the Australian team in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 Test series against England.

