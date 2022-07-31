'Virat Spoke to Selectors That He'd be Available From...': Report Provides Major Update on Kohli's Comeback

The Indian cricket fans were left surprised on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, starting August 18. Shikhar Dhawan will return as captain of the team as Rohit Sharma has been given a rest.

At the same time, the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been left out again. While the former issued a statement that contracting Covid has delayed his return to the team, the mystery around Kohli’s absence persists.

Several media reports have already claimed that Virat requested a break following the conclusion of the England tour. He had reportedly asked the selectors to not consider him for the West Indies series. However, it was speculated that the former Indian captain would return to action in Zimbabwe as he continues to struggle with his batting form.

Kohli is having one of the most horrendous times of his cricketing career in 2022. After an underwhelming season in the IPL 2022, registered the highest score of 20 in six innings across all formats. Several cricket pundits have opined that the ace Indian batter should be given a break, citing that some time off from cricket might help him regain his lost form.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that Kohli will return in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE.

“Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till the end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after the Windies tour when they can rest," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the likes of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have returned to the team for Zimbabwe ODIs. The all-rounder will come into the side following a stellar debut for Lancashire in the County Championship.

Chahar, on the other hand, has completed his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries. The right-arm quick has been away from the action for five months now. He missed the whole of IPL 2022 owing to injury.

