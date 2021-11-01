‘Virat Will be Gutted’: Dale Steyn Disappointed with India's Loss to New Zealand

Another Sunday, another one-sided match. India came to play New Zealand 7 days after their dismal performance versus Pakistan last Sunday but it seemed like the team never really arrived. India, who has never beaten New Zealand in a world cup game, suffered another embarrassment. They lost the encounter by 8 wickets after scoring just 110 runs in their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli, who is playing his last tournament as the captain in the shortest format, is under a lot of fire. His former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Dale Steyn feels that the Indian skipper will be gutted after this defeat.

Speaking on Star Sports, Steyn said he felt bad for India as they lost a game they just had to win.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Virat Kohli will be gutted, losing a game they just had to win tonight whereas New Zealand will be jubilant. I feel bad for India," Dale Steyn told Star Sports.

Virat, in the post-match presentation, said that they were not brave enough with the bat or the ball. Many experts also opined the same.

The team failed to show any positive intent in the game. Right from the start when India lost the toss and was put in to bat, the batters were overtly-cautious. Perhaps the after-effect of the collapse at the top was playing in the mind of the Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who were back in the hut with India at 35 for 2 in 5.5 overs.

The team could not recover as wickets kept falling and India ended with a depressing 110 runs. Owing to Daryl Mitchell’s quick innings of 49 runs off 35 balls and skipper Kane Williamson’s composed inning of 33 runs, New Zealand easily chased down the target. The Indian bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who took 2 wickets, could not create any opportunities for India to get into the game.

>ALSO READ | Rohit’s Demotion Indicates Team Management Didn’t Trust Him To Face Trent Boult: Sunil Gavaskar

The most practical qualification scenario for India is to win all their games with huge margins to keep the Net Run Rate above Afghanistan and New Zealand. Also, they also have to depend on Afghanistan beating New Zealand.

India will next face Afghanistan on November 3. The must-win encounter starts at 7:30 pm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here