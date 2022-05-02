Virender Sehwag feels MS Dhoni can take CSK to IPL 2022 playoffs

MS Dhoni’s return as Chennai Super Kings skipper kicked off on a stunning note as they secured a 13-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Sunday. Ahead of the commencement of IPL 2022, Dhoni had decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. But under the captaincy of Jadeja, Chennai performed miserably as they could only manage two victories out of the eight matches they played. But on April 30, things changed dramatically as the Chennai team management announced that Dhoni will be back as the captain of the franchise.

And Dhoni came back as the skipper of the Chennai team on a promising note after the Yellow Jersey defeated Hyderabad on Sunday. While talking about Dhoni’s leadership, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag said that Indian cricket saw a complete overhaul under him, and the captain cool has the capability to take Chennai into IPL 2022 playoffs even as the team has already lost six of its nine games.

“I have been with that man since 2005 and I have seen Indian cricket change under him," Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

While talking about the Commonwealth Bank Series in 2008, Sehwag recalled that they had never thought that they would travel to Australia and beat them 2-0 in two finals of the triangular tournament.

“After that we won several ICC knockouts, home series under him, the ones which we used to lose before but they turned into victories. So keeping that in mind, I am saying that it can happen [CSK winning 6 games in a row]," Sehwag further added.

CSK needs to win all its remaining games to secure a spot in the final four of IPL 2022.

Coming back to the match last night, Chennai posted a mammoth total of 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) and Devon Conway (85 not out off 55 balls) registered a solid opening partnership of 182 runs to help their side in reaching the huge total.

In reply, Kane Williamson’s side could score only 189 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. For Chennai, their pacer Mukesh Choudhary picked up four wickets in the game to help his side in securing an important win.

With three wins, Chennai currently find themselves at ninth spot in the IPL standings. They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL fixture on May 4, in Pune. On the other hand, Hyderabad are at fourth spot on the table.

