Virender Sehwag Shares Hilarious, Unheard Anecdote Involving Sachin Tendulkar From 2011 World Cup Final

India’s World Cup win in 2011 is very well-publicized. Over the last few years we have heard some wonderful stories on its anniversary. Now Virender Sehwag has come up with a new anecdote that we wet is unheard. The final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 was played on April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India fielded first and Sri Lanka were going all guns blazing with Mahela Jayawardene slamming a century. Both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were toiling on the field.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“I’ll tell you a story about the 2011 World Cup final. Sachin Tendulkar was standing at midwicket, and I was standing at deep square leg. As the sun was setting, we noticed a lot of shine on the wicket. Both of us looked at it, and then looked at each other and signaled that it will be fun to bat on this wicket. Neither of us scored runs," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“So all the discussions that there’s heat, the wicket is flat, you win the toss and choose to bat… if you are in that patch where you can’t score runs, you won’t score runs. It’s as simple as that," Sehwag had further said.

Thanks to Jayawardene ton, Sri Lanka had posted a total of 274. India had lost Sehwag with the score reading 0/1. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar was also trapped LBW with the score reading 24/2. Following the two early wickets, Gautam Gambhir (97) and Virat Kohli (35) had stitched a 83-run stand for the third wicket that steered India out of trouble. Dhoni, then, promoted himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh and remained unbeaten on 91, taking India to a second World Cup title.

The image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting a six to get the winning runs is perhaps the most memorable moment from India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. Dhoni led India to its second ODI World Cup title with his match-winning 91-run knock against Sri Lanka in the finals. While no one can deny his pivotal role in ensuring the victory, cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh is not convinced by the argument that Dhoni did it alone. Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Harbhajan said that victories in cricket are always a collective effort.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here