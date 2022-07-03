Virender Sehwag Slammed By Virat Kohli Fans After His Viral Tweet Over Jonny Bairstow Sledging

Jonny Bairstow played a wonderful innings as he counter-attacked against with a superb century at the Edgbaston on day 3. The Yorkshire batter was having a bad day as he failed to connect against the likes of Mohammed Shami. That was when Kohli started sledding Bairstow who didn’t reply through his words. Instead, he channelised his anger through his bat, pushing India onto the back-foot.

Meanwhile, a number of cricketers felt that Kohli poked the needle needlessly.

One among them was former India captain Virender Sehwag who has seen Kohli up and close. Although he tweeted in good fun, a number of Kohli fans came after him and slammed the explosive opener in a disgraceful manner. Moreover, Sehwag was sporty in replying back to one of them who was a little courteous. Others were disrespectful as can be seen in these tweets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jonny Bairstow’s Strike Rate before Kohli’s Sledging -: 21 Post Sledging - 150 Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke," he had tweeted which didn’t go down well with Kohli fans.

The first session of Day Three’s play in the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India on Sunday yielded dramatic box-office stuff — a flurry of boundaries, a wicket, two dropped catches, a superb catch and some words exchanged.

At the end of it, with rain causing an early halt to the proceedings, Jonny Bairstow walked back, with just nine runs shy of his third Test century in as many matches, and fifth of this year as England reached 200/6 in 45.3 overs at lunch, trailing India by 216 runs.

It was a session where Bairstow shed his cautious behaviour from Saturday for embracing the aggressive avatar associated with him under England’s newly-invented BazBall effect on Sunday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here