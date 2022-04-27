Virender Sehwag’s Gift of Silence to Sachin Tendulkar’s on His 49th Birthday, Master Responds

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 49th birthday last week. While wishes poured in from everywhere, Tendulkar’s former opening partner Virender Sehwag caught eye with his unique post for the occasion.

In a video on Twitter, Sehwag revealed a unique connection between him and Tendulkar and presented a gift of ‘silence’ for the day.

Replying to the tweet, Tendulkar thanked his former India teammate for entertaining everyone on the field with his batting and now off it with his wit.

“Ha ha ha….iska matlab tu sirf 24th April ko hi chup baithega?! Thank you for your wishes, Viru! You’ve entertained us on the field and you continue to do it off the field as well with your unique wit," Tendulkar replied.

In the video, Sehwag revealed that Tendulkar used to feed him bananas to keep him quiet in the dressing room. “Sachin Paaji’s biggest expectation from me was to remain quiet while watching the match from the dressing room, whether I score runs or not. To keep me quiet, he used to feed me bananas, so that when I eat those bananas, I won’t speak much during the process. So today, on his birthday, my biggest gift to him will be my silence. I won’t speak anything today. Wish you a very happy birthday Paaji," Sehwag said.

Sachin and Sehwag are known for sharing a special bond both on and off the field. Batting together, they scored 3919 runs in 93 innings.

Tendulkar, who is among the greatest to have graced the game, had an international career spanning over 25 years after making his debut at the age of 16. He signed off as the highest run-getter in the history of international cricket amassing 34, 357 runs across formats of the game. He scored 100 centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

Sachin was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2014.

