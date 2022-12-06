Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Named in Delhi U-16 Squad for Vijay Merchant Trophy Match

It was November 22 this year when Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir was named in Delhi U-16 probables for the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022-23. 79 boys were named in the list but it was No.12 which caught everyone’s eye. He was even named in the trimmed list on November 24 and eventually made it to the squad, led by young Arnav S Bugga, announced on November 25.

The younger Sehwag was a happy kid after the squad announcement and posted a number of Instagram stories celebrating the selection. Including a repost of mother Arti Sehwag, who was mighty proud of her son. In the opening match against Hyderabad, Aaryavir didn’t make it to the 15 announced for the fixture but was the fifteenth member on the team sheet for the ongoing fixture against Bihar.

Star kids are often looked from a different, often harsher, perspective. And Aaryavir was no different. Within minutes, tweets of nepotism and favouritism were doing the rounds before the right-hander even made it to the Playing XI. Like his father, the fifteen-year-old is a batter but unlike the Indian veteran, he is not in the slam-bang mould.

“Not at all. He is not that type of batter. His footwork is very good and is a good student of the game," Akash Malhotra, DDCA junior selection committee chairperson, told cricketnext.com after Aaryavir was named in the list on November 24.

The U16 probables played trial fixtures ahead of the final team was announced and Aaryavir did feature in them. There weren’t plenty of runs from his willow but the selectors were impressed with what they saw from the youngster.

“You know he was middling the ball really well. Footwork was correct and he played a lot in the V. That really impressed us," says Akash.

There are numerous batting videos of Aaryavir are on his Instagram handle, which already has more than 10K followers, where the youngster could be seen taking throwdowns on a slab of granite. The cover-drives are exquisite and he can certainly be seen timing the ball well. In another video, he is seen facing sidearm action from Mithun Manhas, former domestic stalwart, in the nets.

Delhi U-16 are dominating Bihar in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy fixture and will next take on Gujarat on December 11. The side registered an outright win in their opening fixture and have six points in the kitty.

